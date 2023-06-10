Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $393.74 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.96 and a 200 day moving average of $370.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.