Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 1,369,051 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,051 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

