Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 160 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 939.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

