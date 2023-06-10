Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,883 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in First Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

