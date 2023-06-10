Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $5.24 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,803,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.40 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

