Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $128.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $304,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.