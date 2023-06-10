Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.6 %

PAG opened at $149.85 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile



Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

