Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 1.6 %
PAG opened at $149.85 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
