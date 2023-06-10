Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Financial Review

Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petro Rio and Devon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petro Rio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $19.18 billion 1.70 $6.02 billion $9.17 5.44

Profitability

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petro Rio.

This table compares Petro Rio and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petro Rio N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 31.39% 47.42% 22.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petro Rio and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petro Rio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Devon Energy 0 8 8 1 2.59

Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $68.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.01%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Petro Rio.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Petro Rio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro. The company also holds interest in the Manati Field that comprises approximately 76 square kilometres located in the Camumu Basin, on the coast of the State of Bahia. In addition, it imports, exports, refines, sells, and distributes oil, natural gas, fuels, and oil by-products; engages in the generation, sale, and distribution of electric power, as well as holds interests in other companies. The company was formerly known as HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A. and changed its name to Petro Rio S.A. in June 2015. Petro Rio S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

