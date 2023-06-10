Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 84,832 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $204.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $278.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

