Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.