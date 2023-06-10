Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 25,391 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.63 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.