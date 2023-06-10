Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.14 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

