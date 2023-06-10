Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,855 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HP were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after purchasing an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,912,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.