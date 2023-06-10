Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 137 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 2,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.44 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.