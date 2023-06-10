Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $105,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,030,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after buying an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 762,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after buying an additional 676,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.