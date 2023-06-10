Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Raised by Analyst

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $200.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.