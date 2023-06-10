Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issued By Wedbush

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.80. NovoCure has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

