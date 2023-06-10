Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.3 %

CHS stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.