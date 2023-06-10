Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Boosted by KeyCorp

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 189.2% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

