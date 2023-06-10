Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Neogen Stock Down 1.5 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.25 and a beta of 0.99. Neogen has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.