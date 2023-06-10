Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Boosted by KeyCorp

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

