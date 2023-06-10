Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Boosted by KeyCorp

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.