Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Northland Securities

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.