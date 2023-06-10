Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of RJF opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

