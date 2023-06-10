Relx (NYSE:RELX) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head to Head Analysis

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Relx and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $10.58 billion 5.73 $2.02 billion N/A N/A CBIZ $1.41 billion 1.89 $105.35 million $2.34 22.60

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A CBIZ 8.16% 16.24% 6.31%

Summary

CBIZ beats Relx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

