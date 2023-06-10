Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $27.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.
RNLSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Renault Price Performance
Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
Renault Announces Dividend
Renault Company Profile
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and provides automotive services.
