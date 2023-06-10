Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $27.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Renault Announces Dividend

Renault Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and provides automotive services.

