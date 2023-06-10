Reviewing American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) & OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) and OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Electric Power and OGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A OGE Energy 0 7 0 0 2.00

Profitability

OGE Energy has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than American Electric Power.

This table compares American Electric Power and OGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy 12.70% 9.71% 3.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Electric Power and OGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $19.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A OGE Energy $3.34 billion 2.17 $665.70 million $2.11 17.18

OGE Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Electric Power.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. OGE Energy pays out 78.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Summary

OGE Energy beats American Electric Power on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 889,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.