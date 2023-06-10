Reviewing Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synopsys and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 10 0 2.91 Adobe 0 15 12 0 2.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $434.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Adobe has a consensus target price of $426.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Adobe.

84.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 13.14 $984.59 million $5.93 73.99 Adobe $17.61 billion 11.83 $4.76 billion $10.15 44.73

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Synopsys. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 17.41% 16.29% 9.66% Adobe 26.32% 36.53% 19.35%

Summary

Adobe beats Synopsys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration. The Software Integrity segment helps organizations align people, processes, and technology to intelligently address software risks across their portfolio and at all stages of the application lifecycle. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing and Advertising segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

