Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,649 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $60,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

