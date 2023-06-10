Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $86.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.27.

PayPal stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

