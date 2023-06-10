Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,524 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Olin Trading Down 0.4 %

Olin stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.