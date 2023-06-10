Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

