Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after buying an additional 379,698 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 75,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Trading Down 0.8 %
CSX stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
