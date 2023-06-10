Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.