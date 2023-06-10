Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

