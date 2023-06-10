Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $65.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.