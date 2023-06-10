Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 16,215 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.60 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.53.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $281,065,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Seagen by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 548,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

