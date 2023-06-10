Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 16,215 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.60 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.53.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.