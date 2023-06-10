Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $111.03. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,454.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

