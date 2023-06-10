Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Sempra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

