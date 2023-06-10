Semtech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,057 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

