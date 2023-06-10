Semtech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,779 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,057 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Semtech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.