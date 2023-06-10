Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.19) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.13) to GBX 2,854 ($35.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.63) to GBX 2,405 ($29.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.05) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,875.82 ($35.75).

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at GBX 2,294.50 ($28.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,385.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.49). The firm has a market cap of £156.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.04, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

