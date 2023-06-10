Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capita from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.60) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.52).

Capita Stock Down 0.5 %

CPI opened at GBX 33.18 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £557.42 million, a PE ratio of 829.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.88. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

