Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,357,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,408,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,332 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

