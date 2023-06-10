Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $314.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.53.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

