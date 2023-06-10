Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $517,348.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Snap by 31.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Snap by 6.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,896 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

