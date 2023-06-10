Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) versus Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Financial Survey

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 5.88% 10.35% 1.41% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 1 0 0 1.33 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.89 billion 1.07 $243.03 million $2.07 18.30 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 582.54 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Spine Injury Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment consists of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

