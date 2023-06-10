Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 291,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,290,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

