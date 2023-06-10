Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.40 million.

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

