Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year.
Stingray Digitl Price Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.40 million.
Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement
Featured Stories
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.