Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 8.6 %

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.41.

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $504.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,703 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

