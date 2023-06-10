StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Avalon Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

