StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Avalon Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.93.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
