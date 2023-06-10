StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14.
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
