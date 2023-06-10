StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

